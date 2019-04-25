/ / / / These Maps Illustrate What Might Happen To Coastal Cities When Sea Levels Rise

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

The world is guaranteed to see four feet of sea level rise by 2100.More than 600 million people live in coastal areas that are less than 30 feet above sea level. 311,000 houses in the United States will be vulnerable to chronic flooding by 2045.Coastal cities are first in line for big changes, and some that can afford it are gearing up to spend billions to make sure they survive.