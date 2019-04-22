/ / / Sea Surface Temperatures Departure From 20th Century Average (1900 - 2018)

Global sea surface temperatures have increased rapidly in recent decades. The panel plot below shows 119 maps of global sea surface temperature anomalies (1900 to 2018) compared to 20th Century average values. Each color category has an equal probability of occurrence.
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.