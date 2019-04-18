/ / / Global physical and economical scarcity

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

783 million people, or 11% of the global population, remain without access to an improved source of drinking water. 80% of the world's population lives in areas where the fresh water supply is not secure. Furthermore it is currently estimated that by 2025 over two-third of the worlds population could be living in water stressed conditions.