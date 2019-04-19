/ / Atmospheric concentrations of CO2, 1975 - 2018

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Global annual mean Carbon dioxide concentration has increased by more than 45 percent since the start of the Industrial Revolution, from 280 ppm during the 10 thousand years up to the mid-18th century to 410 ppm as of mid-2018. The present concentration is the highest in the last 800 thousand and possibly even the last 20 million years.