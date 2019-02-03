The giraffe is a genus of African even-toed ungulate mammals, the tallest living terrestrial animals, and the largest ruminants. The genus currently consists of one species of a giraffe with nine subspecies. There are also seven extinct species of giraffe.
1. Masai giraffe (current population: 31611)
2. African giraffe (population: 21387)
3. Angolan giraffe (population: 17551)
4. Reticulated giraffe (population: 8661)
5. Kordofan giraffe (population: 2000)
6. Rothchild's (population: 1671)
7. Nubian giraffe (population: 650)
8. Thornicroft's giraffe (population: 600)
9. West African giraffe (population: 400)
