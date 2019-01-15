The 'wave' below is utilized against wasps and is referred to as 'shimmering' behavior or defense waving. Bees (Apis Dorsata) in the outer layer thrust their abdomens 90° in an upward direction and shake them in a synchronous way. This may be accompanied by stroking of the wings. The signal is transmitted to nearby workers that also adopt the posture, thus creating a visible, and audible 'ripple' effect across the face of the comb. These wave-like patterns repel wasps that get too close to the nests of these bees and serve to confuse the wasp. In turn, the wasp cannot fixate on capturing one bee or getting food from the bees’ nest so the wasp will seek to find easier prey and leave this nest alone.
The Bee Nest's Defensive Mechanism
Many football fans, launching a wave in the stadiums, do not know that some insects can do it more effectively without having a developed brain.
