/ / / The Bee Nest's Defensive Mechanism

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Many football fans, launching a wave in the stadiums, do not know that some insects can do it more effectively without having a developed brain.The 'wave' below is utilized against wasps and is referred to as 'shimmering' behavior or defense waving. Bees () in the outer layer thrust their abdomens 90° in an upward direction and shake them in a synchronous way. This may be accompanied by stroking of the wings. The signal is transmitted to nearby workers that also adopt the posture, thus creating a visible, and audible 'ripple' effect across the face of the comb. These wave-like patterns repel wasps that get too close to the nests of these bees and serve to confuse the wasp. In turn, the wasp cannot fixate on capturing one bee or getting food from the bees’ nest so the wasp will seek to find easier prey and leave this nest alone.