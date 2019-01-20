Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The Earth's average temperature has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. Between 1880 and 2015, average global surface temperatures rose by 0.8°C. In 2018, the Earth experienced its fourth consecutive hottest year since recordkeeping began. There is broad consensus in the scientific community that this warming has been largely driven by increases in atmospheric GHGs, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CHj), and nitrous oxide (N2O). GHG emissions have been growing since the Industrial Revolution and were 60% higher in 2014 than they were in 1990. Since 1880, atmospheric CCbeq concentrations have risen from around 290 ppm to 412.60 ppm.The x-axis is a range of temperatures compared to 1961-1990 between years shown at that latitude.