Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

More than 99 percent of European populations live under light-polluted skies. The Milky Way is hidden from more than 60 percent of Europeans and nearly 80% of North Americans. Moreover, 88 percent of the European’s land surfaces between 75°N and 60°S experience light-polluted nights