/ / / What will kill you in 2040

#. | 2016 | 2040
1. | Coronary disease | Coronary disease
2. | Stroke | Stroke
3. | Respiratory infections | Respiratory infections
4. | Diarrheal diseases | COPD
5. | Road injuries | Chronic kidney disease
6. | Malaria | Alzheimer
7. | Preterm birth | Diabetes
8. | HIV/AIDS | Road injuries
9. | COPD | Lung cancer
10. | Neonatal encephalopathy | Diarrheal diseases
11. | Tuberculosis | Self-harm
12. | Congenital defects | HIV/AIDS
13. | Lung cancer | Liver cancer
14. | Self-harm | HHD
15. | Diabetes | Colorectal cancer
16. | Chronic kidney disease | Tuberculosis
17. | Other neonatal | Congenital defects
18. | Alzheimer's | Preterm birth
19. | Neonatal sepsis | Breast cancer
20. | Liver cancer | Falls
COPD - Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
HHD - Hypertensive Heart Disease
HIV/AIDS - Human immunodeficiency virus infection & acquired immune deficiency syndrome
From #18 to #6 Alzheimer's disease will become one of the leading causes of death in 2040.
Global life expectancy was projected to increase by 4.4 years for men and women by 2040, to 74.3 years and 79.7 years, respectively.
Reference forecasts showed a 37.6% increase in total deaths by 2040, rising from 54.7 million in 2016 to 75.3 million in 2040. 12.0% of global deaths were due to communicable, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases; 81.0% to NCDs; and 7.0% to injuries.
Data: Lancet