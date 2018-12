Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

A study reveals the 20 leading future caused by a death. 1. | Coronary disease | Coronary disease2. | Stroke | Stroke3. | Respiratory infections | Respiratory infections4. | Diarrheal diseases | COPD5. | Road injuries | Chronic kidney disease6. | Malaria | Alzheimer7. | Preterm birth | Diabetes8. | HIV/AIDS | Road injuries9. | COPD | Lung cancer10. | Neonatal encephalopathy | Diarrheal diseases11. | Tuberculosis | Self-harm12. | Congenital defects | HIV/AIDS13. | Lung cancer | Liver cancer14. | Self-harm | HHD15. | Diabetes | Colorectal cancer16. | Chronic kidney disease | Tuberculosis17. | Other neonatal | Congenital defects18. | Alzheimer's | Preterm birth19. | Neonatal sepsis | Breast cancer20. | Liver cancer | FallsFrom #18 to #6 Alzheimer's disease will become one of the leading causes of death in 2040.Global life expectancy was projected to increase by 4.4 years for men and women by 2040, to 74.3 years and 79.7 years, respectively.Reference forecasts showed a 37.6% increase in total deaths by 2040, rising from 54.7 million in 2016 to 75.3 million in 2040. 12.0% of global deaths were due to communicable, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases; 81.0% to NCDs; and 7.0% to injuries.