/ / Human footprint on planet Earth

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

An Ecological Footprint is a measure of the amount of bioproductive land and sea required to support a person’s lifestyle. It includes the land needed to grow their food, dispose of their waste and absorb their carb on emissions. The footprint counts all the impacts of personal spending as well as the business and government expenditure on their behalf.