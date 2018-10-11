/ / Change in CO2 emissions per capita (1990 - 2016)

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The map below visualizes the change in per-capita Carbon dioxide emissions in every country from 1990 to 2016.The countries that have seen the biggest decreases in CO2 emissions per capita are Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Bahrain.Countries like Oman and China stand out as countries that have had their carbon dioxide emissions increase drastically these past decades.