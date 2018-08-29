/ / / Ten rivers carry 95% of all river-borne plastic into the ocean

Ten rivers carry 95% of all river-borne plastic into the ocean

, Edit
According to the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, up to 95% of river-borne plastic comes from just ten rivers: Amur, Ganges, Mekong, Niger, Nile, Pearl River, Indus, Hai He, Yangtze, Yellow River.

Ten rivers carry 95% of all river-borne plastic into the ocean

The Yangtze is the main culprit. Yangtze River and basin: 912 tonnes of plastic deposited per day.
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.