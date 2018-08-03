/ / July 2018 turms up the heat

Historic and current average high temperatures of the month of July (in Fahrenheit).
July 2018 has seen higher than average temperatures across the globe. The extreme weather has exacerbated flooding drought and forest fires countries.
The highest temperature ever recorded (°C) in Europe
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.