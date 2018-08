Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Early autumn (August through October) temperatures over the past 50 years are warming in all regions in Alaska. The strongest trend is on the North Slope due to the collapse of early autumn sea ice in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas