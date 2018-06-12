/ / The world in 50 million years

The world in 50 million years

Edit
The world in 50 million years


Much of Northern Europe submerged under the sea, with a depth averaging 60 meters due to melted ice caps (if greenhouse effect dominates)

Mediterranean sea completely locked into a lake by mountain ranges brought by the collision of the African and European landmass. Volcanoes present in some islands in the lake.

Bedrock exposed in Antarctica after ice caps melted, creating thousands of islands and fjords

An Arabian peninsula surrounded by Andes-scale mountain ranges, providing rivers and vegetation

East Africa fully separates from the main landmass of Africa, drifting into the northeast

Volcanic islands emerge in the Indian Ocean due to subduction of the Antarctic plate under Indo-Australian plate

Australia collides into Asian landmass, creating islands, mountains, and volcanoes
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.