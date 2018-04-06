/ / / / The great Pacific garbage patch





Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

10 percent of the world's annual 200 billion pounds of plastic produced winds up in the oceanDebris ranges in size from abandoned fishing nets to micro-pellets found in abrasive cleaners. Garbage from Asia's east coast takes about a year or less to enter the Pacific gyre, while trash from the west coast of North America can take up to 6 years.The garbage patch mostly consists of pelagic plastics, formed from plastic bags, plastic water, bottles, bottle caps, and styrofoam. Plastic does not biodegrade, the sun breaks these down into smaller and smaller pieces through photodegradation, which is why it so difficult to judge the size of the patches, since these pieces are not visible from satellites or planes.These garbage patches also contain chemical sludge and other debris and the plastic can absorb organic pollutants from the seawater. Fish and birds eventually eat the plastic once it has broken down into small enough pieces, which humans then eat.Th size of the patch is unknown and estimated to be anywhere from 0.41% to 8.1% of the size of the Pacific Ocean. Most scientists estimate to be twice the size of Texas.Cleanup off the patch is difficult due to the size of these patches and that the areas of high concentration are constantly shifting, along with prohibitive operating costs, and that no nation will take responsibility for it.ESTIMATED DECOMPOSITION RATESCardboard Box: 2 MonthsCigarette Butt: 1-5 YearsPlastic Grocery: Bag 10-20 YearsStyrofoam Cup: 50 YearsFoam Buoy: 50 YearsTin Can: 50 YearsAluminum Can: 200 Years6 Pack Rings: 400 YearsPlastic Bottle: 450 YearsFishing Line: 600 YearsGlass Bottle: Unknown