/ / The concentration of humans who now call these ecosystems home

The Deserts and Xeric Shrublands of the United States
The Deserts and Xeric Shrublands are "highly sensitive to grazing, soil disturbance, burnging, plowing, ans other cover alteration; restoration potential can be very low and regeneration very slow; exotic species may be a serious problem." - WWF.
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.