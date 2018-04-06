/ / / Climate Change in Canada

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

The map below shows the 30-year average of the daily mean temperature for the time period under consideration (e.g., season, year).The map below shows the 30-year average of the annual number of Very Hot Days.The map below shows the 30-year average of the number of days between the Date of Last Spring Frost and the Date of First Fall Frost.