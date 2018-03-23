Worldwide Climate Change (2000 - 2070)
ClimateEx (Climate Explorer) is an interactive web application for around the globe exploration of spatiotemporal changes in climate by means of the Climate Similarity Search. The user selects a location in the world and the point in time, examines a climatogram corresponding to this selection, selects a target point in time, and issues a query. In response to the query, ClimateEx generates a worldwide similarity map with colors encoding a degree of similarity between a query climate and local climates at the selected target time. With ClimateEx you can explore spatial variability of present-day climate and inspect climate trends without direct references to the numerical values of climatic variables.