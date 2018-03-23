/ / / / / Worldwide Climate Change (2000 - 2070)

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

