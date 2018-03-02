White rocks are one of the most amazing canyons of Sochi (Russia). Astonishing rock formations and unique vegetation, preserved from the Tertiary period, attracts tourists from all over the world. Unfortunately, the insect (Cydalima perspectalis) killing the boxwood trees. This insect was unintentionally brought from China during the greening of the Olympic city.
White Rocks in the Colchis forests of the Caucasus
5:13:00 AM Nature , Russia , Video Edit
White rocks are one of the most amazing canyons of Sochi (Russia). Astonishing rock formations and unique vegetation, preserved from the Tertiary period, attracts tourists from all over the world. Unfortunately, the insect (Cydalima perspectalis) killing the boxwood trees. This insect was unintentionally brought from China during the greening of the Olympic city.