/ / / / White Rocks in the Colchis forests of the Caucasus

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

White rocks are one of the most amazing canyons of Sochi (Russia). Astonishing rock formations and unique vegetation, preserved from the Tertiary period, attracts tourists from all over the world. Unfortunately, the insect (Cydalima perspectalis) killing the boxwood trees. This insect was unintentionally brought from China during the greening of the Olympic city.