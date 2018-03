Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The map below shows 20 years of all-time temperature records from the 100,000 approved weather stations in the NOAA GHCN-Daily database. Each dot shows the highest or lowest min or max temperature ever recorded at a station. Around 40,000 all-time records were set in the last two decades, out of 500 million daily min and max entries.Source: flourish.studio