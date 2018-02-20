Walk through the Colchian forest Alex E 10:30:00 PM Russia Edit A trip to the headwaters of the Agua River, which is a tributary of the Sochi River (Sochi national park, Russia). Mountain river in the boxwood forest. Agua river. Mass death boxwood forests in the boxwood forest (city of Sochi, Russia). Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.