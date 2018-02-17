/ / / The distribution of cheetah

The distribution of cheetah

, Edit
Cheetah distribution Source: cheetah.org  

Subspecies breakdown:
Asiatic cheetah ~ 60-100
North African cheetah ~ 250
Central African cheetah ~ 2,000
East African cheetah ~ 2,500
Southern African cheetah ~ 5,000 - 6,500

Lighter colors denote historic range (pre-1900) and darker colors current range.
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.