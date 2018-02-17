/ / / The distribution of cheetah

Source: cheetah.org
Subspecies breakdown:
Asiatic cheetah ~ 60-100
North African cheetah ~ 250
Central African cheetah ~ 2,000
East African cheetah ~ 2,500
Southern African cheetah ~ 5,000 - 6,500
Lighter colors denote historic range (pre-1900) and darker colors current range.
