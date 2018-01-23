/ / / / / The road to 2040

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The Government has announced that it plans to ban the sale of Petrol and Diesel-engine cars from 2040, so what does this mean for you and will the UK be ready to make the switch in time?It is estimated that poor air quality poses the largest risk to public health in the UK. As a result, the Government believes that ridding the roads of old diesel cars is key as they are among the worst generators of Nitrogen dioxide (N02).What is nitrogen dioxide (N02) and why is it bad?NO reacts in the atmosphere to form nitrogen dioxide (N02) which can have adverse effects on health.High levels of NO can affect a bunch of respiratory problems such as:- The worsening of Asthma.- Acid rain.- The increase of sensitivity to allergens.- 2018: Ultra-Fast charging will begin to be rolled out across Europe, with 300km achievable within a 20-minute charge, improving further over time.- 2020: Batteries will be enhanced to allow cars to travel further on one charge.- 2024: Battery cost will continue to decline. Purchase costs for an electric vehicle will remain high for some time, but the running costs will be low, enabling EVs to become more cost competitive with Petrol/Diesel cars.- 2035: Once EVs start to better Petrol/Diesel cars on price and quality, the transition to a 100% EV market will move quickly.