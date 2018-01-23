/ / / / / The road to 2040

The move aims to improve the quality of the air that we breathe.
It is estimated that poor air quality poses the largest risk to public health in the UK. As a result, the Government believes that ridding the roads of old diesel cars is key as they are among the worst generators of Nitrogen dioxide (N02).
What is nitrogen dioxide (N02) and why is it bad?
Oxides of nitrogen include nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and nitrogen oxide (NO):
NO reacts in the atmosphere to form nitrogen dioxide (N02) which can have adverse effects on health.
High levels of NO can affect a bunch of respiratory problems such as:
- The worsening of Asthma.
- Acid rain.
- The increase of sensitivity to allergens.
Dutch Bank ING produced a report called'Breakthrough of electric vehicles threatens European car industry', where they predict that...
- 2018: Ultra-Fast charging will begin to be rolled out across Europe, with 300km achievable within a 20-minute charge, improving further over time.
- 2020: Batteries will be enhanced to allow cars to travel further on one charge.
- 2024: Battery cost will continue to decline. Purchase costs for an electric vehicle will remain high for some time, but the running costs will be low, enabling EVs to become more cost competitive with Petrol/Diesel cars.
- 2035: Once EVs start to better Petrol/Diesel cars on price and quality, the transition to a 100% EV market will move quickly.
selectcarleasing.co.uk