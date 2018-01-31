/ / The croplands are in the world

This map below shows cropland distribution across the world in a nominal 30-meter resolution. Croplands in the World usgs.gov

Croplands cover 1.53 billion ha while pasture for animal grazing covers another 3.38 billion ha, a total of 38% of the earth's ice-free land.  Agriculture has already converted 70% of the world's grassland, 50% of the savanna, 45% of the temperate deciduous forest, and 27% of the tropical forest biome. Agricultural areas in the world Total land used for agriculture since 10,000 BC, measured in ha (hectares). Source: ourworldindata.org

 In 2025, the total global cropland area is expected to be 1.56 billion ha.

