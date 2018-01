/ / The croplands are in the world

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

This map below shows cropland distribution across the world in a nominal 30-meter resolution.Croplands cover 1.53 billion ha while pasture for animal grazing covers another 3.38 billion ha, a total of 38% of the earth's ice-free land. Agriculture has already converted 70% of the world's grassland, 50% of the savanna, 45% of the temperate deciduous forest, and 27% of the tropical forest biome.Total land used for agriculture since 10,000 BC, measured in ha (hectares). Source: ourworldindata.org In 2025, the total global cropland area is expected to be 1.56 billion ha.