/ / / Raw materials that fuel the green revolution

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Even though green energy comes from renewable sources like the sun and the wind - it still requires massive amounts of finite resources to make it all work.To get off fossil fuels, we will need massive amounts of these other metals and minerals.