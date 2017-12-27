/ / / Environmentally friendly Denmark

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

WHAT ARE THEY DOING AND HOW IS IT HELPING?THEY PREFER TO CYCLEOn average, Danes living in Copenhagen cycle almost 2 miles a day. Danes are far more likely to own a bike than they are a car, in fact, 40% of Danes own a car and 90% a bike.THEY DON'T WASTE FOODDanes are very good at avoiding wasting food. Supermarkets offer 80% reductions at the endof the day to try to minimise waste. An app called 'TooGoodToGo' also allows restaurants to give away unwanted food at closing time.THEY ARE AWAREDanes are mindful of knowing where their food has come from. It is not uncommon forchildren to be taken to witness slaughters and dissections of animals at zoos so theyunderstand where the food on their plate began its life.THEY EAT ORGANICDanes eat more organic food than any other country in the world. This is because organic food is not drastically more expensive than other options, making it a good choice for everyone.THEY USE CLEAN ENERGYBy 2050, Denmark wishes to become independent of fossil fuels. This is far fromunattainable as earlier this year the country ran entirely on wind energy for awhole day.THEY USE INCENTIVESThe Danish government encourages people to be environmentally friendly throughinitiatives such as imposing lower taxes on fuel efficient and environmentally friendlycars.