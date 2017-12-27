/ / / Environmentally friendly Denmark

WHAT ARE THEY DOING AND HOW IS IT HELPING?
THEY PREFER TO CYCLE
On average, Danes living in Copenhagen cycle almost 2 miles a day. Danes are far more likely to own a bike than they are a car, in fact, 40% of Danes own a car and 90% a bike.
THEY DON'T WASTE FOOD
Danes are very good at avoiding wasting food. Supermarkets offer 80% reductions at the end
of the day to try to minimise waste. An app called 'TooGoodToGo' also allows restaurants to give away unwanted food at closing time.
THEY ARE AWARE
Danes are mindful of knowing where their food has come from. It is not uncommon for
children to be taken to witness slaughters and dissections of animals at zoos so they
understand where the food on their plate began its life.
THEY EAT ORGANIC
Danes eat more organic food than any other country in the world. This is because organic food is not drastically more expensive than other options, making it a good choice for everyone.
THEY USE CLEAN ENERGY
By 2050, Denmark wishes to become independent of fossil fuels. This is far from
unattainable as earlier this year the country ran entirely on wind energy for a
whole day.
THEY USE INCENTIVES
The Danish government encourages people to be environmentally friendly through
initiatives such as imposing lower taxes on fuel efficient and environmentally friendly
cars.