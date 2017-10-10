



Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Cigarette filters, you find them in the park next to you in the grass, in dirty ditches and under your shoes. What if we could find a way to collect these butts from all corners of our city and precious parks? With crows, that have become perfectly adapted to city life, we can! By training crows to recognize and pick up cigarette filters we can solve this tenacious problem of city pollution.In the Netherlands every year more than 6 billion cigarette filters are tossed onto the street. It’s easy to toss, but it’s not easy to pick them up. Since each filter takes 12 years to degrade we realized it’s time to take action.1. The crows bring a cigarette filter to the Crowbar, where they drop it into the bottom funnel to get it checked.2. After the camera has recognized the cigarette filter as a filter, it returns a bit of food to the table in front of the crow.3. The crow goes out telling the others.... Joshua Klein from the United States taught crows in the same way to collect coins.