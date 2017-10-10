In the Netherlands every year more than 6 billion cigarette filters are tossed onto the street. It’s easy to toss, but it’s not easy to pick them up. Since each filter takes 12 years to degrade we realized it’s time to take action.
1. The crows bring a cigarette filter to the Crowbar, where they drop it into the bottom funnel to get it checked.
2. After the camera has recognized the cigarette filter as a filter, it returns a bit of food to the table in front of the crow.
3. The crow goes out telling the others.
Source: crowdedcities.com
... Joshua Klein from the United States taught crows in the same way to collect coins.
thecrowbox.com