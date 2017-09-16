/ / / Cleaner Air = Longer Lives

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

How much longer would you live if your country reduced air pollution to comply with your own national standard or the World Health Organization standard?The number of years saved if countries met the World Health Organization (WHO) standard for what is considered safe air quality.Via: https://aqli.epic.uchicago.edu/