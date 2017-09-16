/ / / Cleaner Air = Longer Lives

How much longer would you live if your country reduced air pollution to comply with your own national standard or the World Health Organization standard?

The Air Quality-Life Index (AQLI)
The number of years saved if countries met the World Health Organization (WHO) standard for what is considered safe air quality.
How much longer would you live if your country reduced air pollution
Via: https://aqli.epic.uchicago.edu/
