/ / / Cleaner Air = Longer Lives

How much longer would you live if your country reduced air pollution to comply with your own national standard or the World Health Organization standard?
The Air Quality-Life Index (AQLI)
The number of years saved if countries met the World Health Organization (WHO) standard for what is considered safe air quality.
Via: https://aqli.epic.uchicago.edu/
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.