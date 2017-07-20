/ / Shifting Cities: How Hot Will Summers Be By 2100?

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Monthly average maximum daily temperature (Tmax) was taken as the median of a suite of 31 global climate models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5).Average summertime Tmax was calculated by averaging monthly Tmax for June, July, and August in the northern hemisphere, and December, January, and February in the southern hemisphere. This was done for two periods: 1996-2015 under RCP 8.5 (current), and 2080-2099 under RCP 4.5 and 8.5.To match origin cities to destination cities we found a list of all cities whose current summer Tmax was within 0.5°C of the origin’s projected summer Tmax, then chose the geographically closest destination city. This was repeated for RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5.