/ / River plastic emissions to the world’s oceans

Rivers are a major source of plastic waste into oceans. We estimate that between 1.15 and 2.41 million metric tons of plastic currently enters the ocean every year via rivers, with 86% of this global input coming from Asia.
The interactive map shows the results of a global numerical model that predicts inputs of plastics from rivers into the marine environment.
The map also depicts the data used by the model such as mismanaged plastic waste production on land, river catchment hydrology, and location of dams and man-made barriers worldwide.
Source: theoceancleanup.com
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.