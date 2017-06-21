/ / Number of deadly heat days

In an exhaustive literature review, a group of researchers at the University of Hawaii Manoa collected data on 783 cases, from 164 cities in 36 countries, where people have died during heatwaves. Their analysis of the climatic conditions on those cities at those times revealed a common threshold of temperature and humidity beyond which conditions turned deadly (Blue line in Figure below). To increase the degree of confidence, the researchers calculated a 95% confidence probability around such a threshold (red line in Figure below), which yielded a threshold beyond which only deadly heatwaves have been reported.
This web-app counts the number of days in a year when conditions of temperature and humidity surpass that threshold and thus pose a risk of death (i.e., the number of deadly days). The map and time plots are based on the average of 20 Earth System Models developed for the recent Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5, under scenarios RCP26, RCP45 and RCP85, which represent a range of conditions from strong reductions of CO2 emissions to business as usual, respectively. The application also allows visualizing the temperature and humidity of any place for a given year in comparison to the threshold; that graph is based in the projections of one Earth System Model only.
Source: global risk of deadly heat