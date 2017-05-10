/ / The pupa stage of a hercules beetle

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The Hercules beetle is a rhinoceros beetle native to the rainforests of Central America, South America and the Lesser Antilles. They are large beetles, with some males reaching 17.5 cm including the horn. The Hercules beetle is able to carry up to 850 times its body mass.The larval stage of the Hercules beetle will last one to two years, with the larva growing up to 4.5 inches (11 cm) in length and weighing more than 100 grams. Much of the life of the larva is spent tunneling through rotting wood. After the larval period, transformation into a pupa, and molting, the beetle then emerges as an adult.