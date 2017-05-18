/ / A Breathing Earth

50 thousand circles moving through a year of data on planetary vegetation health.
Watch and see our Earth "breathing" throughout the year. All living organisms depend on these cycles in the growth of plants; for food, for oxygen, and more. Although we humans have started to affect these cycles, hopefully, this gorgeous spectacle will be part of our lives for millennia to come.
Source: datasketch.es
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.