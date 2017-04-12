/ / / / Vegetal Waste (Final Consumption by Country)

Many farmers have this behavior, especially they who own small agricultural areas. The cellulosic content of waste i.e. straws, corn cobs represents an important source of energy which must be used.
Referring to this noted that exist an energetic rich from cereals grains and from the ratio of main production and secondary ones. The issue of unused wastes is neglect for this resource. These aspects characterize as we said smaller farms which are numerous.
The loss is magnified even more with how these products can be obtained from ethanol, butanol or other compounds that may be fuel or raw materials for chemical industry. Worldwide, specialist research has shown that the use of bioethanol instead of fossil fuel can reduce CO2 emanations, which is the cause of global warming. In this context, it is indicated release of processes for the implementation of measures to combat climate change.
In this order until 2020 European Union propose all the states members that 20% of the energy used to be ensured by renewable including secondary products from agriculture. This paper emphasizes the relevance of vegetal wastes as a significant resource for risk mitigation in agriculture from global warming point of view.
To that evaluation of vegetal waste was studied. Also, the paper aim is to show how can make a conversion of lignocellulosic biomass to ethanol and how can be combated the greenhouse effect.
via chartsbin.com