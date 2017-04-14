/ / / / India: Old Lights & New Lights

At the base of the Himalayas, vast expenses of new nighttime light emerge over the past 5 years, surrounding and connecting areas previously illuminated.
In the United Arab Emirates and parts of Oman, distinct stretches of new highway are etched out of the desert, shining brightly now where there was just nighttime darkness a few years ago.
In southern parts of India, urban growth is especially apparent. Whole growth rings emerge from around the urban centers, carving out new areas of nighttime illumination.
Source: adventuresinmapping.com