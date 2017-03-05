/ / Where are your nearest dinosaurs?

Map below visualizing the data allows users to explore nearly 8,000 discovery sites, revealing information on what could be as many as 25,000 dinosaur fossils.
Scientists have created a massive database of fossils discovered all around the world, in a painstaking project that covers 165 million years of dinosaur evolution. A remarkable interactive map visualizing the data allows users to explore nearly 8,000 discovery sites, revealing information on what could be as many as 25,000 dinosaur fossils.
Via dailymail.co.uk
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.