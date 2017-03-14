/ / / The East Coast Blizzard's Snowfall

The East Coast Blizzard's Snowfall

, Edit
While the major cities on the coast were spared massive snowfall, areas of Pennsylvania, New York state, and New England all got a load of snow.

A persistent band of snow stayed over the house for most of the day. This video from 3 cameras shows the snowfall in Apalachin, New York between 2 AM and 8:24 AM.
 
Share on Google Plus Share on Printerest

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.