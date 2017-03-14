A persistent band of snow stayed over the house for most of the day. This video from 3 cameras shows the snowfall in Apalachin, New York between 2 AM and 8:24 AM.
The East Coast Blizzard's Snowfall
While the major cities on the coast were spared massive snowfall, areas of Pennsylvania, New York state, and New England all got a load of snow.
