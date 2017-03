"The best time to plant a tree?

- Twenty years ago.

The second best time?

-Today."

(Chinese proverb)

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

In 1991, David Milarch, an arborist from Michigan, had a near-death experience that inspired a personal quest...When David come back to life, he launched an ambitious project to clone and replant the world's largest trees.Archangel Tree Archive's operations are now expanding to include more propagation facilities, outreach programs and tree planting efforts in nine countries.