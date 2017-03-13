Guy's Waterfront House Completely Encased In Ice Alex E 10:43:00 PM Natural disasters , USA Edit A combination of high winds and frigid temperatures left John Kucko's house on Lake Ontario completely covered in ice. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share on Printerest Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.