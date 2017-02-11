/ / / Two moose decide to duel on the streets of Anchorage (Alaska)

Two moose decide to duel on the streets of Anchorage (Alaska)

, Edit
Two moose decide to duel right in the middle of some poor person's driveway.

Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.