Airbnb & Pantone have partnered to create a unique house which brings the outdoors, inside. The ‘Outside In’ house, inspired by Pantone’s colour of the year, is designed to encourage visitors to embrace 2017 with fresh optimism, perfect timing after a bleak 2016.
The house features an impressive woodland reception, an indoor greenhouse that doubles as a dining room, garden bedroom with mown lawn, topiaries and soporific plants, a tented cubby-hole for children to sleep in and a herb garden kitchen.
You can actually book to stay overnight in the Outside In house from 27-29 January. Visitors can also join in on a number of nature-inspired experiences including terrarium making, Tai Chi classes, wallpaper painting and others.
Via boredpanda.com
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.