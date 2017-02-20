/ / The 2016 Global Light Pollution Map

The 2016 Global Light Pollution Map

The light pollution map has two base layers (road and hybrid Bing maps), light pollution radiance overlays and the user light pollution measurements overlay. To add your SQM measurements turn on the "User SQM" overlay in "SQM overlay & filter" menu and click on the pencil icon in the toolbar. "SQM overlay & filter" menu also contains filters to limit the display of SQM measurements.


North America
Light Pollution Map: North America


South America
Light Pollution Map: South America


Europe
Light Pollution Map: Europe


Asia
Ligth Polluton Map: Asia


Australia and New Zealand
Ligth Polluton Map: Australia and New Zealand


Africa
Ligth Polluton Map: Africa
Alex E

