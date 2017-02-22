/ / / The 10 Amazing Animal Bridges And Crossings That Save 1000s Of Animals Every Year

The first animal bridges were built in France in the 1950s, and the longest in the world, called the Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo, can be found in the Netherlands and is over half a mile long! Scroll through this list, compiled by Bored Panda, to see some of the best animal crossings on the planet. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
Crab Bridge On Christmas Island
Wildlife Crossing In The Netherlands
Turtle Tunnel In Japan
Ecoduct In Banff National Park, Canada
Blue Penguin Underpass In New Zealand
A Green Wildlife Bridge Over An Autobahn In Germany
Ecoduct In Singapore
A Rope Bridge Over The Hume Freeway In Victoria
A Grizzly Bear Emerging From An Underpass After Crossing The Trans-Canada Highway In Banff National Park
Salamander Tunnels In New England
