Oroville Dam Spillway Imminent Failure Live Coverage (Live stream) Alex E 7:58:00 AM Natural disasters , USA Edit Oroville dam imminent failure massive 200 feet (60.96 meters) wall of water. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.