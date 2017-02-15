/ / / Lithium - the fuel of the Green revolution

Lithium - the fuel of the Green revolution

The world is shifting greener. And while people have cars and inexpensive solar power, battery technology just wasn’t good enough to store energy - until now.

The lithium-ion battery solves this problem for 2 major reasons relating to lithium:
1. Lithium has extremely high electrochemical potential.
2. Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table. Batteries need to be as light as

Alex E

