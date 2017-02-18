/ / / / How the world has move to the cities?

While the rural population has become a minority globally (at approximately 46 percent), the majority of those are increasingly concentrated in the poorer parts of the world. Sixty-nine percent of people in the least developed countries lives in rural areas, while this number is at only 20 percent in higher-income countries.
This month’s cartogram shows how the distribution of rural populations compares in absolute and relative terms. The large, main map shows the countries of the world resized according to the total number of each’s rural population as of 2016. The varying green shades show the proportion of a country’s total population that live in a rural area (see a key, bottom left).
East Asia dominates this cartogram with its large overall populations. India and China, as the countries with the largest rural populations, particularly stand out. While India is projected to slowly lose rural populations (six per cent between now and 2050), China is set to do so at a much faster pace (47 percent). The most significant increase in rural populations, however, takes place almost solely on the African continent, where nine out of ten of the largest growing rural populations are located.
Benjamin Hennig
Via geographical.co.uk