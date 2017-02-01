/ / / / Glass Beaches with Colorful “Pebbles”

In 1906, Fort Bragg residents threw their garbage over the cliffs above what is now Glass Beach. In 1949, the area around Glass Beach became a public water dump. When this beach filled, the dump was moved north to what is now known as "Glass Beach", which remained an active dump site until 1967.
Glass Beach in California in the Ussuri Bay (Russia)
Ussuri Bay (Russia) was dumping ground for old glass bottles. The waves of the Pacific ocean have washed the broken vodka, beer, and wine bottles into millions of “pebbles“.
