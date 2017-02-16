/ / Destroying nature is destroying life

This time Illusion was on assignment to help
Robin Wood, the environmental activists, by creating three powerful full CG visuals to raise public awareness of the ongoing destruction of animals’ natural habitats.
Agency:
Grabarz & Partner
Copywriting:
Katharina Kowalski
Via robinwood.de
