Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Canada's boreal forest (outlined in yellow) is rich in peatlands. This map below shows the percentages of peatlands covering the surface of the boreal forest. The highest percentages are in dark blue, followed by lighter shades of blue, with areas of no color having the lowest percentages of peatlands.Via ducks.ca